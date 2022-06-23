C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2022-16

The Ohio State University
Ohio State University Extension
According to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service, 36% of soybean acreage in Ohio was planted by May 22. As soybean planting continues into June, consider row
Normally, we refer to the first half of May as a safe planting window to explore a longer growing season. Sure, weather permitting. Over May, several regions in Ohio have received
Soybean cyst nematode (SCN) is silently gaining territory in Ohio as SCN numbers are rising.
Join OSU Extension for an Agronomic field day on June 23 at the Northwest Agricultural Research Station in Wood County.
Cool, wet conditions have been the perfect weather to favor slug populations. Slugs are
Due largely to rainfall, high relative humidity, and warmer temperatures over the last several days, the risk for head scab is now moderate across most of the state of Ohio, and high
Higher input costs and higher crop prices have been the theme for the last several months. Higher production costs in 2021 gave way to even higher costs for the 2022 production year.
High prices for nitrogen fertilizer has every farmer looking closer at their N program. If your farm works with manure, the Pre-Sidedress Nitrogen Test (PSNT)