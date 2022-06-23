C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2022-16

  1. Recommendations for Soybeans Planted in June

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey

    According to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service, 36% of soybean acreage in Ohio was planted by May 22. As soybean planting continues into June, consider row

  2. Delayed Corn Planting and the U2U Tool

    Author(s): Osler Ortez

    Normally, we refer to the first half of May as a safe planting window to explore a longer growing season. Sure, weather permitting. Over May, several regions in Ohio have received

  3. Ohio Growers, We Invite You to Get Involved in Research

    Author(s): Horacio Lopez-Nicora

    Soybean cyst nematode (SCN) is silently gaining territory in Ohio as SCN numbers are rising.

  4. Agronomic Field Day: June 23 at the Northwest Agriculture Research Station in Wood County

    Author(s): Nick Eckel

    Join OSU Extension for an Agronomic field day on June 23 at the Northwest Agricultural Research Station in Wood County.

  5. Watch for Slug Damage on Seedling Plants

    Author(s): Kelley Tilmon, Andy Michel

    Cool, wet conditions have been the perfect weather to favor slug populations.  Slugs are

  6. Head Scab Risk has Increased Across Ohio

    Author(s): Pierce Paul

    Due largely to rainfall, high relative humidity, and warmer temperatures over the last several days, the risk for head scab is now moderate across most of the state of Ohio, and high

  7. Weather Update: Unofficial Start to Summer Cools off by Week’s End

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

     

  8. Lep Monitoring Network Update –Trap Count Updates

    Author(s): Amy Raudenbush, Suranga Basnagala ,

  9. Ohio Crop Returns Outlook for 2022: Final Crop Enterprise Budgets for 2022

    Author(s): Barry Ward

    Higher input costs and higher crop prices have been the theme for the last several months. Higher production costs in 2021 gave way to even higher costs for the 2022 production year.

  10. Pre-Sidedress Nitrogen Test to Adjust N Rates

    Author(s): Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA

    High prices for nitrogen fertilizer has every farmer looking closer at their N program. If your farm works with manure, the Pre-Sidedress Nitrogen Test (PSNT)