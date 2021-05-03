C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 11-2021

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC).

  1. Cold Weather Impact on Corn and Soybean

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Alexander Lindsey

    Imbibitional chilling may occur in corn and soybean seeds if the soil

  2. Challenges Ahead

    NAEFS 16-day Ensemble Mean Total QPF from 4/26/2021
    Author(s): Jim Noel

    There are challenges ahead so we will break them into short-term and long-term.

    Short-term

  3. CFAES Ag Weather System 2021 Near-Surface Air and Soil Temperatures/Moisture

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson, Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA

  4. Overholt Drainage Workshop

    Author(s): Vinayak Shedekar

    Join OSU Extension for a webinar focused on drainage design, installation, and management including updates on on recently passed H.B. 340 – Ohio’s “petition ditch laws”

  5. Yes, Another Article About Freeze Symptoms in Winter Wheat

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey

    After a (short) second round of winter last week, there has been some concern regarding winter wheat. As a reminder, the magnitude of freeze damage depends on: 1) temperature, 2