C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 12-2021

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Wheat Between Feekes 8 and 10 and Disease Concerns

    Author(s): Pierce Paul

    Addiitonal authors: Maira Duffeck and Marian Luis

  2. Are Periodical Cicadas a Threat to Field Crops?

    Author(s): Curtis Young, CCA

    Are periodical cicadas a threat to field crops? The quick and dirty answer to this question is NO. Are they a thread to the health and welfare of anything? There is no

  3. Alfalfa Weevil Infestations Becoming Severe in Some Fields

    Author(s): Mark Sulc, Aaron Wilson, Kelley Tilmon,

  4. CFAES Ag Weather System 2021 Near-Surface Air and Soil Temperatures/Moisture

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson, Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA

    Soil temperatures continued to warm this week despite considerable

  5. There's Still Time to Enter the National Wheat Yield Contest!

    Author(s): Eric Richer, CCA

    Many Ohio farmers are reporting good to excellent wheat ratings this spring. Couple good looking wheat with a nice run-up in price and this may be the year that you want to

  6. Science for Success: Answering Soybean Questions

    Soybean
    Author(s): Laura Lindsey

     

  7. Overholt Drainage Workshop

    Author(s): Vinayak Shedekar

    Join OSU Extension for a webinar focused on drainage design, installation, and management including updates on on recently passed H.B. 340 – Ohio’s “petition ditch laws”