C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 13-2021

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. CFAES Ag Weather System 2021 Near-Surface Air and Soil Temperatures/Moisture

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson, Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA

    A cold, wet pattern put a damper on warming soils this week. In fact,

  2. Growing Degree Days vs. Calendar Days – How Long Will Emergence Take?

    Author(s): Alexander Lindsey, Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA

    When we examine crop emergence post-planting, two factors can

  3. Numbers of Black Cutworm and True Armyworm Moths Increasing but Remain Relatively Low

    Author(s): Andy Michel, Kelley Tilmon, Curtis Young,

  4. Adapting Burndown Programs to Late-Planted Situations

    Author(s): Mark Loux

    It’s déjà vu all over again.  We have run this article every few years, and it seems like maybe the frequency is increasing as we deal with wet and cold weather that delays planting. 

  5. Estimating Fiber Content of Alfalfa in Fields Across Ohio

    Author(s): Angela Arnold, Mark Sulc, Les Ober, CCA

  6. Additional Application of Late-Season Nitrogen to Winter Wheat

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Ed Lentz, CCA

    We’ve had several days of extremely wet weather, and there are some questions regarding

  7. Fertilizer Training for New Applicators

    Author(s): Chris Zoller, David Marrison

    Do you apply fertilizer to more than 50 acres of land?  If so, the Ohio Department of