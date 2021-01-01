C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 14-2021

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Wheat Disease Risk and Fungicide Application Programs

    Wheat at anthesis.
    Author(s): Pierce Paul

    Additional Authors: Marian Luis and Maira Duffeck

  2. Incorporating Surface Applied Manure on Corn

    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    Farmers in northwest Ohio are getting favorable weather for planting this week. Although we had a very good spring for manure application there will be livestock producers

  3. Soybean Stand Evaluation and Re-Plant Decisions

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey

    Last week I checked-out our ultra-early soybean planting trials in South Charleston and Wooster (funded by Ohio Soybean Council). Both locations had soybeans planted on April 5/6

  4. It’s Time to Start Thinking About Harvesting Alfalfa Fields

    Author(s): Angela Arnold, Mark Sulc, Chris Zoller,

  5. CFAES Ag Weather System 2021 Near-Surface Air and Soil Temperatures/Moisture

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson, Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA

    Though still below average, air temperatures this past week were