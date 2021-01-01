C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 15-2021

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. CFAES Ag Weather System 2021 Near-Surface Air and Soil Temperatures/Moisture (Final 2021 Installment)

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson, Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA

  2. Head Scab Risk Low

    Author(s): Pierce Paul, Aaron Wilson

    According to the FHB forecasting system (

  3. Corn Replant Decisions

    Author(s): Alexander Lindsey

    As the weather has turned warm this past week, many of our fields planted in April/early May should be emerged or be in the process of emerging.

  4. Side-dressing Manure into Corn

    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    With great planting conditions last week. Corn fields are emerging across the state. For livestock producers, especially pork producers, the application of manure to corn

  5. Alfalfa Weevil and Potato Leafhopper Status in Ohio’s Alfalfa Crop

    Author(s): Curtis Young, CCA, Andy Michel, Mark Sulc

  6. Hay Barn Fires are a Real Hazard

    Author(s): Jason Hartschuh, CCA

    Hay fires are caused when bacteria in wet hay create so much heat that the hay spontaneously combusts in the presence of oxygen. At over 20% moisture mesophilic

  7. Ohio Corn, Soybean and Wheat Enterprise Budgets - Projected Returns for 2021

    Author(s): Barry Ward

    What a difference a year makes! The crop margin outlook for this year is decidedly different from where we were last year at this time.

  8. Roller Coaster Ready?

    Author(s): Jim Noel

    The climate has been on a wild roller coaster. After a cool early May, late May was really warm bringing temperatures for May to near normal. Rainfall has also been on a roller coaster.

  9. The Dirt on Soil Health: What Did the Evaluation Say?

    Author(s): Stephanie Karhoff, Chris Zoller

    Ohio State University Extension developed The Dirt on Soil Health: Investing