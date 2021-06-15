C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 18-2021

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

  1. Don’t Delay Wheat Harvest

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Pierce Paul

    Wheat harvest date could impact both grain yield and quality. Delaying wheat harvest puts

  2. Roughstalk Bluegrass in Cereal Grain and Forage Crops

    Author(s): Richard Purdin, Taylor Dill, Les Ober, CCA

  3. Cooler Weather Returns

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    After a cool start to June, temperatures have been running 4-10°F above average over the last 10 days. The airmass was quite a bit more humid as well, with numerous “gully washers

  4. REMINDER TO REGISTER: In-Person Small Grains Field Day: June 22 at the Northwest Agricultural Research Station in Wood County

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Eric Richer, CCA, Nick Eckel

  5. Registration is Open for the OFGC 2021 Summer Forage Field Days

    Author(s): Christine Gelley

    The Ohio Forage and Grasslands Council cordially invites you to join forage and livestock enthusiasts from across the state for their 2021 Summer Forage Field Days.