C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 19-2021

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Corn Rootworms and Fireflies

    Author(s): Andy Michel, Kelley Tilmon, Curtis Young,

  2. Rye can be a pesky weed.

    Author(s): Mike Gastier, CCA

    In recent years Ohio has seen a huge resurgence of rye usage as a cover crop. While rye can be a good option as a cover crop, it is also a persistent threat as a weed in

  3. June 24th CORN Live Webinar Focuses on Weeds in Soybeans and Wheat Harvest

    Author(s): Mary Griffith, Amanda Douridas, Mike Estadt

  4. Weather Update: First of the Season Tornadoes Strike Ohio

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson, Tony Nye, Dennis Riethman

  5. Canada thistle rebounds?

    Author(s): Mark Loux

    It can be nice to see old friends.  Except when they cause crop and yield loss, refuse to leave after a few days, and don't respond to chemicals.  A while back we

  6. Putting poison hemlock in perspective

    Poison hemlock (Conium maculatum L.) and wild parsnip (Pastinaca sativa L.) are combined in this report because these invasive non-native weeds are increasingly found growing together in Ohio. However, the defense chemicals of these weeds are very different and have vastly different modes of action. This is important to understand relative to management options as well as medical treatments for exposure to these highly dangerous weeds.
    Author(s): Mark Loux, Ted Wiseman, Allen Gahler

    Poison

  7. Double Crop Soybean Recommendations for 2021

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Eric Richer, CCA

    Wheat harvest is rapidly approaching, and with relatively high soybean prices, we

  8. Do you need to apply sulfur to reach your corn yield goals?

    Author(s): Steve Culman, Louceline Fleuridor, Master Candidate,

  9. CORN Live set for June 24 from 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM

    Author(s): Mary Griffith

    CORN Live session focuses on weed management in soybeans and wheat harvest. We will have field updates from Jason Hartschuh, Mark Loux, John Hoffman, and Brad Moffitt.