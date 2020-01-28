Corn Newsletter : 2020-02

  1. Early Indications Point to a Wetter Spring

    Author(s): Jim Noel

    It is that time of the year where winter is here but spring is just around the corner.

    The weather, climate and hydrology patterns still remain wet across the region. This makes

  2. Managing Stored Grain Through Winter

    Stored Corn
    Author(s): Jason Hartschuh, CCA

    Managing stored grain throughout the winter is an important part of your grain marketing plan for farm profitability. This winter we are already receiving reports of

  3. OSU Extension Farm Business Analysis Program

    Ohio Farm Business Summary
    Author(s): Dianne Shoemaker

    Additional author: Haley Shoemaker

  4. 2019 eFields Report Available

    2019 eFields Report
    Author(s): Elizabeth Hawkins, John Fulton

    The 2019 eFields Research Report is now available online or in a hardcopy version

  5. OSU Extension and Ohio Soybean Council Energy Study: Understanding the Impact of Demand Charges & Power Factor in Agriculture

    Grain bin
    Author(s): Eric Romich

    Farmers have long explored options to provide energy savings associated with their agricultural operations.  Ohio State University Extension and the Ohio Soybean Council have

  6. Ohio Farm Custom Rate Survey 2020

    Corn
    Author(s): Barry Ward

    A large number of Ohio farmers hire machinery operations and other farm related work to be completed by others.

  7. Northwest Ohio Crops Day

    Author(s): Garth Ruff

