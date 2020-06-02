Corn Newsletter : 2020-03

  1. Wetter Conditions Remain Favored into Spring

    Author(s): Jim Noel

    The outlook for February calls for near normal temperatures after the warm start with normal to above normal rainfall. That was the only change in the outlook. February looks wetter than

  2. Overwintering of Pathogens and Insects - What do Winter Temperatures Tell Us About Next Season?

    Frogeye leaf spot
    Author(s): Anne Dorrance, Kelley Tilmon, Andy Michel

  3. Tar Spot of Corn

    Author(s): Pierce Paul, Felipe Dalla Lana da Silva

    Tar Spot, a new disease of corn caused by the fungus Phyllachora

  4. Yield Survey Results Released

    Corn harvest
    Author(s): Elizabeth Hawkins, Aaron Wilson,

  5. Are Sulfur Deficiencies Becoming More Common in Ohio?

    Soybeans
    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Steve Culman

    Sulfur is an essential macronutrient for crop production, often ranked behind only

  6. Learn More about eFields at Regional Meetings

    Author(s): Elizabeth Hawkins

    Have you been enjoying the 2019 eFields Report and are excited to learn more? The Ohio State Digital Ag team is hosting six regional eFields meetings this winter. Join us

  7. H2Ohio Meetings Scheduled for February

    Tractor
    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    The Ohio Department of Agriculture is rolling out the H2Ohio plan this month at eight meetings in the Maumee River Watershed.

  8. Fertilizer Applicator Certification Training

    Author(s): Mark Badertscher, Wayne Dellinger

    A three-hour fertilizer certification program will be held in Richwood for

  9. 2020 Agronomy School: The Nuts & Bolts of Corn & Soybean Production

    Corn and soybeans
    Author(s): John Barker

     The 2020 Central Ohio Agronomy School will be held on Monday evenings, beginning on Monday February 10 through Monday March 9, from 6:30 –9:00 p.m. in the conference room of the Ag

About the C.O.R.N. Newsletter

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.