Corn Newsletter : 2020-05

  1. Some Good Weather News

    Author(s): Jim Noel

    A warmer than normal March is now anticipated now. This is a change toward the warmer side. This will speed up green up conditions and start evaportranspiration early this spring. This

  2. Rhizobia Inoculant Following the 2019 Season

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Stephanie Karhoff

    Following wet weather conditions and fallow fields, some producers are

  3. Omitting residual herbicides in soybeans – really - we have to have this argument again?

    Author(s): Mark Loux

    According to our network of sources, the effectiveness of new soybean trait systems has some growers once again thinking about omitting preemergence residual herbicides from their weed

  4. Cover Crop Termination

    Author(s): Mark Loux

    Alyssa Essman was the lead author on this article.

  5. 2019 Challenges Linger

    Author(s): Alan Sundermeier, CCA

    As farmers are preparing for the 2020 cropping season, the challenges of 2019 may still linger.  There are basically 3 scenarios which will influence 2020 cropping

  6. Mental Health First Aid Training Offered by OSU Extension

    Author(s): Chris Zoller, Dee Jepsen

    The wet weather of 2019 caused a great deal of stress for farmers and Ohio’s agricultural

  7. Fertilizer Applicator Certification Training

    Author(s): Dennis Riethman

    A three-hour fertilizer certification program will be held in Celina for any private or commercial applicator who needs to obtain fertilizer certification for the first time

  8. Transition to Organic Grains Workshop

    Author(s): Eric Richer, CCA

    Is your farming operation looking for alternatives to commodity corn and soybeans?

About the C.O.R.N. Newsletter

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.