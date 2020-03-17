Corn Newsletter : 2020-06

  1. Wet Weather for the Rest of March

    Author(s): Jim Noel

    Current Conditions...Soil moisture conditions remain wet due to last years very wet conditions along with an overall damp winter.

  2. Winter Wheat Stand Evaluation

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey

    Between planting in the fall and Feekes 4 growth stage (beginning of erect growth) in the spring, winter wheat is vulnerable to environmental stress such as saturated soils and

  3. Phosphorus Placement Effects on Yield and Water Quality in a Corn-Soybean Rotation

    Author(s): Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA

    Phosphorus placement has been discussed as a 4R Best Management Practice that results in lower nutrient losses than when P is surface applied and left on the

  4. Topdressing Wheat with Liquid Swine Manure

    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    Wheat fields will begin to firm up in Ohio and the topdressing with nitrogen fertilizer will soon start. There is usually a window of time, typically around the last week of

  5. "What's your number?" The SCN Coalition is still in progress

    Author(s): Anne Dorrance

    There is a lot of information already out and if you haven’t take the time, check out  the website,

  6. eFields 2019 Results Webinar - March 25, 9 AM

    Author(s): Elizabeth Hawkins

    Have you been enjoying the 2019 eFields Report and are excited to learn more? The Ohio State Digital Ag team is hosting an eFields Results webinar on March 25th, 9 – 10

  7. H2Ohio Signup to be Extended

    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    The deadline to enter into a contract with the H2Ohio program for farmers in the 14-county, Maumee River watershed is being extended.

About the C.O.R.N. Newsletter

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.