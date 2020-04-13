Corn Newsletter : 2020-08

  1. Big Temperature Swings Next Two Weeks

    Author(s): Jim Noel

    April Temperatures

    Temperatures will be on a big roller coaster the next two weeks with highs ranging from the 40s to 70s and lows for the mid 20s to 50s. The tendency will be to

  2. Seedcorn Maggot A Possibility In Some Fields This Spring

    Seedcorn maggots inside of damaged corn seed
    Author(s): Curtis Young, CCA

    Many livestock operations did not have much opportunity to spread manure this winter and into the spring.  Thus many may have pits and lagoons near full capacity and a

  3. Spring Farm Safety Reminders

    Stay safe this spring
    Author(s): Wayne Dellinger, Dee Jepsen

    Spring of 2019 brought never-before seen planting conditions for our generation.  With

  4. Establishing New Forage Stands

    Firm Seedbed being prepared for forages
    Author(s): Mark Sulc

    Early spring provides one of the two preferred times to seed perennial cool-season forages, the other being late summer. Two primary difficulties with spring plantings are finding a good

  5. Get Ready to plant

    Get Ready to Plant
    Author(s): Mark Sulc, Jason Hartschuh, CCA,

  6. CFAES Ag Weather System Near-Surface Air and Soil Temperatures/Moisture

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson, Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA,

  7. On Farm Biosecurity to Keep Us and Employees Safe

    Author(s): Jason Hartschuh, CCA, Dr. Gustavo Schuenemann

    Agriculture is no stranger to contagious disease.

About the C.O.R.N. Newsletter

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.