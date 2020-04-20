Corn Newsletter : 2020-09

  1. Cold this week then warmer for later April

    Author(s): Jim Noel

    A switch to a colder pattern for at least a week before milder air returns later April into May. Widespread freeze conditions are expected this week. Rainfall will generally remain at or

  2. Alfalfa Weevil – It’s Closer Than You Think

    Green alfalfa weevil larvae (the main feeding stage) at various growth stages
    Author(s): Kelley Tilmon, Aaron Wilson, Mark Sulc,

  3. Considerations for planting depth this year

    Planting depth considerations
    Author(s): Alexander Lindsey, K. Nemergut, Peter

  4. CFAES Ag Weather System Near-Surface Air and Soil Temperatures/Moisture

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson, Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA,

  5. Harvest of Winter Annual Forages is Approaching

    Rye Swaths
    Author(s): Mark Sulc, Bill Weiss, Jason Hartschuh, CCA

  6. Wheat Growth Stages and Associated Management- Feekes 6.0 through 9.0

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Ed Lentz, CCA, Pierce Paul

  7. PPE Shortage for Pesticide Applicators

    Author(s): Mary Ann Rose

    This spring pesticide applicators are likely to encounter a new challenge getting the personal protective equipment (PPE) required to make their pesticide applications.  The

About the C.O.R.N. Newsletter

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.