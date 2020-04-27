Corn Newsletter : 2020-10

  1. CFAES Ag Weather System Near-Surface Air and Soil Temperatures/Moisture

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson, Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA,

  2. How cold is too cold (for winter wheat)?

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Alexander Lindsey, Aaron

  3. Freeze Potential in Ohio

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson, James Jasinski

    Note: This article has been modified from an article originally published in VegNet

  4. Alfalfa Weevil Update

    Author(s): Kelley Tilmon, Aaron Wilson, Mark Sulc,

  5. Slight Frost Injury on Forages

    Frost injury on alfalfa
    Author(s): Mark Sulc

    I have observed and received reports of only very slight frost burn on the tips of leaves of alfalfa and winter annual forage crops after the two cold nights last week in Ohio.

  6. Worried about Fallow Syndrome? Assess the Risk with On-Farm Research

    Ohio Prevent Plant Acres 2019
    Author(s): Stephanie Karhoff, Steve Culman,

  7. Cool weather to hang on for the rest of April

    Author(s): Jim Noel

     

  8. Time to stock up on nozzles is now! But, do you know which ones to buy?

    Author(s): Erdal Ozkan

    This is the time of the year you must complete shopping for nozzles because the spraying season is just around the corner. Although nozzles are some of the least expensive components

  9. Managing stored grain into summer

    Grain bins at sunset
    Author(s): Jason Hartschuh, CCA, Elizabeth Hawkins

    If you are storing more grain on farm this spring than usual, you

