Corn Newsletter : 2020-11

  1. Cool and damp end of April, warmer start to May

    Author(s): Jim Noel

    April will end cool and damp after some sun and a milder to start to the last week of April. For April Ohio looks to finish one to four degrees below normal and that is after a warm

  2. Interested in Soil Health? Learn together with OSU Extension

    Frost burnt wheat
    Author(s): Steve Culman, John Fulton, Jason

  3. Economic Assistance for Agriculture during COVID-19

    Author(s): David Marrison, Ben Brown, Barry Ward,

  4. Is it time to reevaluate your manure storage and application for years to come?

    Manure storage
    Author(s): Aaron Wilson, Glen Arnold, CCA, Jason

  5. CFAES Ag Weather System Near-Surface Air and Soil Temperatures/Moisture

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson, Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA,

  6. Corn Planting and Pollinators: Research Update

    Honeybees on comb
    Author(s): Reed Johnson, Chia Lin, Kelley Tilmon,

  7. Why should you calibrate your sprayer, and how?

    Sprayer calibration
    Author(s): Erdal Ozkan

    This is the time to check the accuracy of your sprayer. While applying too little pesticide may result in ineffective pest control, too much pesticide wastes money, may damage the

  8. USDA Announces Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP)

    Dollar bills
    Author(s): Ben Brown, David Marrison

    On April 17, the preliminary details about the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (

About the C.O.R.N. Newsletter

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.