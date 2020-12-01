Corn Newsletter : 2020-12

  1. Much Like April, Cool Weather Lingers during the First Week of May

    cool temps
    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Temperatures in April were about 2-5°F below the long-term mean (1981-2010; Figure 1-Left) and included three major freeze events that brought some horticultural damage across

  2. CFAES Ag Weather System Near-Surface Air and Soil Temperatures/Moisture

    soil surface temperatures
    Author(s): Aaron Wilson, Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA,

  3. Alfalfa Weevil Update

    Author(s): Kelley Tilmon, Aaron Wilson, Mark Sulc,

  4. How Late Can I Plant Forages?

    Seeding forages
    Author(s): Mark Sulc

    The Ohio Agronomy Guide states that most cool-season perennial forages should be planted by the first of May. While some of you reading this article were able to plant forages by now,

  5. Early Season Wheat Diseases

    early spring wheat
    Author(s): Pierce Paul

    The wheat crop in Ohio is now at or approaching Feekes 8 (flag leaf emergence), the growth stage at which we usually recommend fungicide application for foliar disease control.

About the C.O.R.N. Newsletter

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.