Corn Newsletter : 2020-13

  1. CFAES Ag Weather System Near-Surface Air and Soil Temperatures/Moisture

    dusting of snow
    Author(s): Aaron Wilson, Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA,

  2. How Cold is Too Cold for Wheat at Feekes 8 and Feekes 10.5.1 Growth Stages?

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Alexander Lindsey, Aaron

  3. Cold Weather Impact on Corn and Soybean

    Author(s): Alexander Lindsey, Laura Lindsey

    In Ohio, between May 9 and 10, temperatures were as low as 26°F with some

  4. Managing Head Scab with Fungicides Q&A

    Bleached florets reveal head scab on wheat
    Author(s): Pierce Paul

    Most of the wheat in the northern half of the state is still between Feekes growth stage 8 (early flag leaf emergence) and 9 (full flag leaf emergence), but in the southern half of

  5. Potential for Toxic Nitrate Levels in Forages

    cereal rye in swaths
    Author(s): Mark Sulc

    The recent cold and cloudy weather has raised the concern for higher nitrate levels in forages that could potentially be toxic to animals consuming those forages. It is true that any

  6. Burndown and Residual Herbicide Issues

    Author(s): Mark Loux

    Depending upon where you are in the state, it’s possible right now to be experiencing delays in getting anything done, progress in planting but delays in herbicide application, weather

  7. Meet Your Neighbors on the Agronomy and Farm Management Podcast

    Author(s): Elizabeth Hawkins, Amanda Douridas

    New episodes of the Agronomy and Farm Management podcast are available and

  8. Watch for Cereal Leaf Beetles in Wheat, Barley and Other Grains

    cereal leaf beetle
    Author(s): Andy Michel, Kelley Tilmon

    Around this time in May, we may see increases of cereal leaf beetle in wheat and other

  9. When Can Unlicensed Applicators Spray on the Farm?

    Author(s): Mary Ann Rose

    Many are asking who can legally apply pesticides on the farm since ODA postponed pesticide license testing.

About the C.O.R.N. Newsletter

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.