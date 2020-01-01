Corn Newsletter : 2020-15

  1. Summer Weather Outlook

    Author(s): Jim Noel

    Our attention now turns to the summer growing season and what is in store. Some things are different this summer.

  2. Good Time to Scout Wheat and Barley Fields

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Eric Richer, CCA, Eric

  3. Using the Forecasting System to Assess the Risk of Head Scab

    Author(s): Pierce Paul

    The head scab risk tool can be used to assess the risk of head scab and to help guide fungicide application decisions. Here are a few guidelines for using the system and interpret

  4. Alfalfa Continues to Mature

    Author(s): Angela Arnold, Mark Sulc, Jeff Stachler,

  5. Side-dressing Manure into Newly Planted and Emerged Corn

    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    Ohio State University Extension has conducted manure application research on growing crops for several years in an effort to make better use of the available nutrients.

About the C.O.R.N. Newsletter

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.