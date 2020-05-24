Corn Newsletter : 2020-16

  1. Cressleaf Groundsel in Hay

    Cressleaf Groundsel
    Author(s): Jason Hartschuh, CCA, Ted Wiseman

    Cressleaf Groundsel is in full flower currently in forage

  2. Recommendations for Soybeans Planted in June

    Soybeans Growth
    Author(s): Laura Lindsey

    While progress is way ahead of last year, soybean planting is spilling into June. (According to USDA NASS, 53% of soybean acreage was planted by May 24, 2020

  3. Use the Field Guide to find answers for your crop problems

    Author(s): Harold Watters, CPAg/CCA

    Judging from the calls I have been getting over the past week, we have some issues out there.

About the C.O.R.N. Newsletter

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.