Corn Newsletter : 2020-17

  1. Dicamba takes another blow: Court of Appeals vacates dicamba registration

    Author(s): Peggy Hall

    Dicamba has had its share of legal challenges, and a decision issued yesterday dealt yet another blow when the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals  vacated the product’s registration with

  2. Weather Potpourri: Hot and Tropical – Turning Cooler This Weekend

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    After a long period of cold spring temperatures, the last couple of weeks have generally been above average by a degree or two in southeast Ohio to more than four degrees above

  3. Corn and Soybean Seedling Blights

    Be on the lookout for seedling blights
    Author(s): Anne Dorrance

    Low stands or poor development of plants is, unfortunately, a common occurrence for fields that were planted in many regions of Ohio with heavy soil or are poorly drained soil. 

  4. Farm Office Live Webinar Slated for Thursday, June 11 at 9:00 a.m.

    Author(s): David Marrison

    OSU Extension is pleased to be offering the a “Farm Office Live” session on Thursday morning, June 11 from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m.  Farmers, educators, and ag

  5. Court Ruling on Dicamba Products for Xtend Soybeans

    Author(s): Mark Loux

    Article Updated on June 9, 2020 at 8:15 AM due to EPA statement Monday night.

  6. Lower First Cutting Hay Yields Being Reported

    Author(s): Mark Sulc

    We are hearing reports from forage producers around Ohio that first cutting yields are lower than usual. Forages took a hit from the late freezes and overall cold weather this spring,

  7. Time to Start Scouting for Potato Leafhoppers in Alfalfa

    Author(s): Kelley Tilmon, Mark Sulc, Andy Michel

    We

  8. Hay yields off? Don’t panic, there’s time to take action!

    Author(s): Chris Penrose

    I hope you do not have the hay season I am having. While the quality of my hay is good, my yields are incredibly disappointing. With over half of my fields made, I am around 50%

About the C.O.R.N. Newsletter

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.