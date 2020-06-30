C.O.R.N. Newsletter : 2020-18

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Ohio Department of Agriculture: dicamba use in Ohio ends June 30, 2020

    Author(s): Peggy Hall

    The dicamba roller coaster ride continues today, with a statement issued by the Ohio Department of Agriculture clarifying that the use of XtendiMax, Engenia, and FeXapan dicamba-based

  2. Distribution of waterhemp and Palmer amaranth in Ohio

    Author(s): Mark Loux

    The maps that accompany this article show our current knowledge of waterhemp and Palmer amaranth distribution in Ohio.  These are based on information from a survey of OSU Extension

  3. Changes in status of dicamba product labels for Xtend soybeans – a recap

    Author(s): Mark Loux

    On June 3, the US 9th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a decision in a case concerning the use of dicamba on Xtend soybeans.  This decision voided the labels for XtendiMax, Engenia, and

  4. True Armyworm Infestations

    Author(s): Andy Michel, Curtis Young, CCA, Kelley

  5. Wheat Harvest Preparation: Grain Bin Edition

    Author(s): Clint Schroeder

    The 2020 Ohio wheat harvest is rapidly approaching. Now is the time to prepare for a successful harvest. Before the combine goes to the field, a key component will be to have