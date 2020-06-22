C.O.R.N. Newsletter : 2020-19

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. What a Difference a Year Makes in the Weather

    Figure 1: Multi-sensor observed month-to-date precipitation ending on June 22, 2020. Figure from the Midwestern Regional Climate Center (https://mrcc.illinois.edu).
    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Things change quickly when it comes to weather and climate. Recall 2019, a record wet start to the year for many across Ohio, only to see 26% of the state enveloped in moderate

  2. The 6th Annual National Forage Week!

    Author(s): Mark Sulc

    The 6th Annual National Forage Week is being celebrated on June 21-27, 2020, to raise awareness of the importance and impact of forages in our lives.

  3. Dicamba battles continue: court allows dicamba use

    Author(s): Peggy Hall

    There was a great deal of action last Friday in the case that vacated the registrations of XtendiMax, Engenia, and FeXapan dicamba-based products.  Despite a barrage of court filings

  4. Soybean Vegetative Growth Stages- VC vs V1

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey

    Across the state, soybean growth and development is variable, ranging from early vegetative stages to flowering. However, there has been some confusion regarding the