C.O.R.N. Newsletter : 2020-21

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Drought Projections Do Not Go Well With Fungicide Applications

    Author(s): Anne Dorrance, Pierce Paul

    Several calls this past week for fungicide applications on corn and soybean at all

  2. Foliar Fertilizer Applications to Soybean

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Steve Culman, Emma Matcham

  3. Western Bean Cutworm Numbers Remain Low Across Ohio

    Author(s): Amy Raudenbush, Mark Badertscher, Jordan

  4. July Brings on the Heat

    Figure 1: U.S. Drought Monitor for Ohio as reported on July 2, 2020.
    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Hot and dry conditions have certainly set in across the Buckeye State. Temperatures this past week have averaged 2-8°F above average, with most locations stringing together at

  5. Mid-Season Weed Management in Soybeans – Hot, Dry Edition

    Author(s): Mark Loux

    A few weed-related observations while we try to stay cool and hope for a day of rain or at least popup thunderstorms.

  6. Potassium Deficiency?

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Steve Culman

    Potassium deficiency symptoms of corn and soybean include yellowing/browning of lower (

  7. Emergency Forages to Plant Mid-Summer

    Author(s): Mark Sulc

    First and second cutting hay yields are being reported as lower than usual in many areas of Ohio this year. Forages took a hit from the late freezes and cold weather this spring,

  8. Application of Manure to Double Crop Soybeans to Encourage Emergence

    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    Wheat harvest will soon be wrapped up in Ohio and some farmers will plant double-crop soybeans. The summer manure application window following wheat harvest is typically the

  9. Corn Growth in Hot and Dry Conditions

    Author(s): Alexander Lindsey, Peter Thomison

    In recent days we have been experiencing 90 degree F days with limited