C.O.R.N. Newsletter : 2020-22

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Western Bean Cutworm Numbers Starting to Increase

    Western bean cutworm moth
    Author(s): Amy Raudenbush, Mark Badertscher, Jordan

  2. 2020 Clean Sweep: Agricultural Pesticide Disposal

    Author(s): Jennifer Andon

    The Ohio Department of Agriculture will be sponsoring three collection events for farmers wishing to dispose of unwanted pesticides. This year, the collections are happening in

  3. Corn Pollination

    Author(s): Alexander Lindsey

    As temperatures remain hot for much of the state, corn continues to put on leaf collars and is approaching the start of flowering.

  4. Watch for Spider Mites in Dry Areas

    Spider mite stippling damage in soybean (bugwood.org)
    Author(s): Andy Michel, Kelley Tilmon

    Hot, dry weather encourages certain pests in field crops, in particular spider mites in

  5. Online Pesticide and Fertilizer Recertification Available for 2020 Expirations

    Sprayer. Image: United Soybean Board
    Author(s): Mary Ann Rose

    The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA), has partnered with the OSU Extension Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP) to offer online recertification for applicators whose