C.O.R.N. Newsletter : 2020-23

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Western Bean Cutworm Numbers Continue to Increase

    Western bean cutworm moth
    Author(s): Amy Raudenbush, Mark Badertscher, Jordan

  2. Drought Returns to Ohio

    Figure 1: U.S. Drought Monitor for Ohio as reported on Thursday July 16, 2020.
    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Hot and mostly dry conditions have continued across Ohio. As of July 20, Columbus has reach at least 90°F on 16 out of 20 days in the month, with many locations around the state

  3. Heat Alert – Farm Workers at Increased Risk this Summer

    Author(s): Dee Jepsen

    Outdoor work during these hot summer months adds additional stress to our body’s coolant system. Heat stroke, heat stress, or heat exhaustion – to distinguish between these terms does

  4. Leafhoppers, Grasshoppers, and Beetles, Oh My!

    Red-headed flea beetle
    Author(s): Kelley Tilmon, Andy Michel

    As the summer progresses we are receiving reports of insect problems often encouraged by

  5. Late Summer Establishment of Perennial Forages

    Preparing a firm seedbed for forages
    Author(s): Mark Sulc

    The month of August provides the second window of opportunity for establishing perennial forage stands this year.

  6. Short-Season Forages for Late Summer Planting

    Figure 1
    Author(s): Mark Sulc, Bill Weiss

    Short-season forages planted in late summer can be sources of highly digestible fiber in ruminant