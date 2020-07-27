C.O.R.N. Newsletter : 2020-24

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. ODA Asks Public to Not Plant any Unsolicited Packages of Seeds

    Photo Provided By The Ohio Department of Agriculture
    Author(s): Stephanie Karhoff

    The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) has been notified that several Ohio residents have received unsolicited packages in the mail containing seeds that appear to have

  2. Western Bean Cutworm Numbers Continue to Increase

    Author(s): Amy Raudenbush, Mark Badertscher, Jordan

  3. 2020 Ohio Wheat Performance Test

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Matthew Hankinson

    Yield results for the 2020 Ohio Wheat Performance Test are online at:

  4. New Crop Staging Videos

    Author(s): Alexander Lindsey, Amanda Douridas

    A new suite of crop staging videos have been built by faculty at The Ohio

  5. Climate and Hydrology Pattern to Relax in August

    16-day Mean Precipitation
    Author(s): Jim Noel

    The overall drier pattern in many but not all places in Ohio this summer appears like it will relax closer to normal in August. The greatest uncertainty with the outlook will center around