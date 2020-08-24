C.O.R.N. Newsletter : 2020-27

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Derecho Devastates the Midwest While Ohio's Dry-Weather Pattern Continues

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Midwest Derecho

  2. How to Identify Late Season Soybean Diseases in 2020

    Author(s): Anne Dorrance

    Sclerotinia stem rot – The nights have been cool this growing season, even when the days were very warm.

  3. Are Stink Bugs in Your Soybean?

    Brown marmorated stink bug
    Author(s): Andy Michel, Kelley Tilmon

    As soybean begin to produce pods and seeds, it becomes a good food source for stink bugs

  4. Fertility Calculator for Ohio Recommendation

    Image of Fertilizer Calculator Program
    Author(s): Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA

    A Microsoft Excel spreadsheet has been developed to support nutrient management education programs provided by Ohio State University Extension and for users who

  5. Past WBC Peak Flight, Low Numbers Across State

    Western Bean Cutworm moth
    Author(s): Amy Raudenbush, Angela Arnold, Mark