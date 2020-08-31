C.O.R.N. Newsletter : 2020-28

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Making Corn Silage in Dry Conditions

    Chopping Corn for Silage
    Author(s): Bill Weiss

    The primary goal of making corn silage is to preserve as many nutrients in the corn plant as possible, to produce a feed that is acceptable to cows, and to minimize any risks

  2. Corn Silage Harvest Timing

    Author(s): Mark Sulc, Peter Thomison, Bill Weiss

  3. Potential for Nitrate Problems in Drought Stressed Corn

    Author(s): Peter Thomison, Laura Lindsey

    Have very dry soil conditions increase the potential for toxic levels of nitrates in

  4. Preharvest Herbicide Treatments

    Velvetleaf in a Soybean Field
    Author(s): Mark Loux

    Information on preharvest herbicide treatments for field corn and soybeans can be found in the “Weed Control Guide for Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois”, at the end of these crop sections (

  5. Late Season Forage Harvest Management

    Harvesting Alfalfa
    Author(s): Mark Sulc

    The best time to take a last harvest of alfalfa and other legumes is sometime in early September in Ohio, for the least risk to the long-term health of the stand.

  6. What is Required Before You Sell Your Field Harvested Seed in Ohio

    Red Clover
    Author(s): Mark Sulc

    This is the time of year we often hear of Ohio producers considering seed harvests of red clover or other crops (e.g. cover crop seed).

  7. Minimal WBC Reported Across Ohio

    Western Bean Cutworm moth
    Author(s): Amy Raudenbush, Angela Arnold, Mark

  8. Cover Crop Driving Tour

    Cover Crops in Corn Stalks
    Author(s): Amanda Douridas

    Local farmers invite you out to their farms for a Drive-It-Yourself tour of fields with growing cover crops. These three farms are located in Northern Champaign and Logan