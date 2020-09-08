C.O.R.N. Newsletter : 2020 - 30

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Burndown Herbicides for No-till Wheat

    Author(s): Mark Loux

    Herbicide options for burndown of existing weeds prior to planting of no-till wheat include glyphosate, Gramoxone, Sharpen, and dicamba.  Among these, the combination of glyphosate and

  2. Scout now for cressleaf groundsel in hayfields, or pay the price in May

    Author(s): Mark Loux

    Some hay producers have been unpleasantly surprised in the past when cressleaf groundsel infestations became evident in their hay fields in May prior to first cutting.

  3. Using Soil Tests Phosphorus Results to Identify Agronomic and Conservation Needs

    Author(s): Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA

    “What are the right decisions for phosphorus management in crop production that reduce water quality impacts?” is a common question I have from farmers looking to

  4. Wheat Management for Fall 2020

    Hessian Fly Safe Dates for Ohio counties
    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Pierce Paul, Ed Lentz, CCA