C.O.R.N. Newsletter : 2020-31

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Labor Day Rainfall Eases Drought

    Figure 1: U.S. Drought Monitor for Ohio as reported on Thursday September 10, 2020.
    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Weather Summary

  2. It’s time for the Hessian Fly-free Date Again

    Hessian Fly Safe Dates for Ohio counties
    Author(s): Andy Michel, Pierce Paul, Kelley Tilmon

  3. Surface Application of Manure to Newly Planted Wheat Fields

    Manure Application to Wheat
    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    Several livestock producers have inquired about applying liquid dairy or swine manure to newly planted wheat fields using a drag hose.

  4. Ask the Expert Sessions to Be Held Live During 2020 Farm Science Review.

    Author(s): David Marrison

    For the first time in its nearly 60-year history, Ohio State’s Farm Science Review scheduled for September 22 -24 will not be held in-person.  Instead, a virtual show will be