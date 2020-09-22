C.O.R.N. Newsletter : 2020-32

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Visit the Agronomic Crops Team at the (Virtual) Farm Science Review on September 22-24th

    2020 Farm Science Review Agronomy Plots
    Author(s): Amanda Douridas, Mary Griffith,

  2. Improved tool can help Midwest farmers with cover crop decisions

    A cereal rye cover crop planted following corn in late April on an Iowa farm. The Midwest Cover Crops Council's new cover crop tool can help farmers determine the best types of cover crops for their fields. (Photo courtesy Tom Kaspar)
    Author(s): Sarah Noggle

    The cover crop decision tool described in this article will be used in discussions during the 2020 Virtual Farm Science Review.

  3. Fall-applied herbicides - what goes around comes around

    Winter annuals
    Author(s): Mark Loux

    Fall herbicide treatments have fallen off over the past several years for a couple of reasons, among them the effectiveness of new soybean trait systems for managing marestail, some

  4. Fall Forage Management Tips

    Alfalfa Field
    Author(s): Mark Sulc

    Fall is a great time to take care of some very important aspects for managing forage hay fields and pastures. Below is a list of things that when done in the fall can help avoid big

  5. H2Ohio Reminder

    Fall Nutrient Applicator and Tractor
    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    Harvest is starting and farmers participating in the H2Ohio program are reminded that any fall fertilizer applications, including manure, need to be approved by their local