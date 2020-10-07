C.O.R.N. Newsletter : 2020-33

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Decent Harvest Weather Likely to Continue into October

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Weather Summary

  2. Farm Office Live Scheduled for October 7, 2020

    Author(s): David Marrison

    Join the OSU Extension Farm Office team for discussions on the latest agricultural law and farm management news.  The next session will be held on October 7, 2020 8:00 - 9:30 a

  3. Precautions for Feeding Frosted and Drought-Stressed Forages

    Author(s): Mark Sulc

    Livestock owners feeding forage need to keep in mind the potential for some forage toxicities and other problems that can develop this fall. High nitrates and prussic acid poisoning are