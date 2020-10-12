C.O.R.N. Newsletter : 2020-34

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Harvest to Spring Weather Outlook

    Author(s): Jim Noel

    Areas of frost have occurred in parts of Ohio in late September to early October but the pattern is about to switch again toward a warmer and drier pattern for a decent part of October.

  2. Gibberella Ear Rots Showing up in Corn: How to Tell It Apart from Other Ear Rots

    Author(s): Pierce Paul, Felipe Dalla Lana da Silva

    Over the last two weeks, we have received samples or pictures of

  3. Tar Spot Showing up Again in 2020

    Author(s): Pierce Paul, Felipe Dalla Lana da Silva

    As was the case in 2018 and 2019, tar Spot, a relatively new

  4. Ohio Farm Custom Rates 2020

    Author(s): Barry Ward, John Barker, Eric Richer, CCA