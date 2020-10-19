C.O.R.N. Newsletter : 2020-35

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Still Planting Wheat?

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Pierce Paul

    Generally, the best time to plant wheat is the 10-day period starting the day after the

  2. Be Prepared for Combine Fires during Harvest Season

    Author(s): Dee Jepsen

    The combination of high temperatures and dry conditions are the perfect conditions for field fires and combine fires during harvest.

  3. Are those Mosquitoes on Steroids…No, They are just Crane Flies.

    Pairs of mating crane flies.
    Author(s): Curtis Young, CCA

    Crane flies (a.k.a. daddy longlegs and mosquito hawks) belong to the insect Order Diptera (the true flies) in the Family Tipulidae. There are some 15,000 species of crane