C.O.R.N. Newsletter : 2020-36

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. First Widespread Freeze Arrives; Wetter Pattern Sets In

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Much of Ohio experienced frost or freeze conditions this past Friday and/or Saturday night. In fact, many locations dropped below 30°F (Table 1), with unofficial observations as

  2. Extended Drydown in Corn

    Author(s): Alexander Lindsey

    As fall is progressing, crop harvest is also occurring throughout the state. However, many producers are seeing slower than usual drydown in their corn fields this

  3. Stalk Rots Showing Up in Some Corn Fields

    Author(s): Pierce Paul

    Corn harvest is progressing very slowly across the state as the crop is taking unusually long to dry down this year. The longer the crop stays in the field, there greater the risk of

  4. 2020 Ohio Soybean Performance Trial: Henry County and Preble County Yield Results Available

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Allen Geyer

    Henry County and Preble County results of the 2020 Ohio Soybean Performance Trials are