C.O.R.N. Newsletter : 2020-37

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Planting Fall Cover Crops

    Author(s): Sarah Noggle, Rachel Cochran

    We are now approaching the time of year to think about planting fall cover crops.

  2. Fall-Applied Herbicides: Odds and Ends

    Author(s): Mark Loux

    A commonly asked question about fall herbicides – how late in the fall can herbicides be applied and at what point is it too cold to apply?  We have applied well into December under some

  3. Soybean Cyst Nematode (SCN) has Made Itself at Home in Ohio

    Author(s): Anne Dorrance

    This invasive species has adapted quite well to Ohio conditions, and is unfortunately doing very well in some fields based on egg counts.  We are wrapping up intensive sampling

  4. For Safety’s Sake: Don’t Take Drying Shortcuts with Stored Corn

    Author(s): Dee Jepsen, Lisa Pfeifer

    Wet weather conditions are causing concerns with the 2020 corn crop going into storage. Proper

  5. 2020 Ohio Soybean Performance Trial: Henry County, Preble County, and Clinton County Yield Results Available

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Allen Geyer

    Yield results from Clinton County have been added to the 2020 Ohio Soybean Performance

  6. Ohio Certified Crop Adviser Pre-Exam Training

    Author(s): Harold Watters, CPAg/CCA

    The Certified Crop Adviser (CCA) Exam Training program, delivered by members of the OSU Agronomic Crops Team, will be held virtually for 2021 on January 5, 6

  7. Agricultural Policy and Outlook Conference

    Author(s): Ben Brown

    On November 9th-13th, OSU's College of Food, Agriculture, and Environmental Sciences will host the

  8. Farmer and Farmland Owner Income Tax Webinar

    Author(s): Barry Ward

    Do you know how the COVID legislation may affect your tax return? Do you know how equipment trade-ins may affect your federal and state tax returns?