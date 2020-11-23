C.O.R.N. Newsletter : 2020-38

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. November Brings Better Weather

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Frost/Freeze Summary

    The National Weather Service Frost/Freeze program has ended for the season as many areas have experienced 1-2 hard freezes (28°F) over

  2. Harvesting and Handling Moldy Corn

    Author(s): Pierce Paul, Felipe Dalla Lana da Silva,

  3. Engenia, XtendiMax Labels Reapproved

    Author(s): Mark Loux

    The USEPA recently reapproved use of Engenia and XtendiMax on Xtend and XtendiFlex soybeans, with modifications to address concerns about off-target movement.  Summary of current

  4. Track Cover Crop Species through the Winter

    Author(s): Amanda Douridas, Jason Hartschuh, CCA,