C.O.R.N. Newsletter : 2020-39

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Non-GMO Soybean Weed Management Fact Sheet

    Author(s): Mark Loux

    An updated version of the fact sheet “Herbicide Programs for non-GMO soybeans” is now available.  A print ready version can be found

  2. 2020 Ohio Soybean Performance Trial: Results from All Locations Available

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Allen Geyer

    The purpose of the Ohio Soybean Performance Trials is to evaluate soybean varieties for

  3. Now is the Time to Adjust your Water Table Level

    Author(s): Boden Fisher, Bruce Clevenger, CCA

    With Ohioans nearing completion of the harvest season for grain crops,

  4. Certified Livestock Manager Webinars in December

    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA