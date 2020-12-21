C.O.R.N. Newsletter : 2020-40

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

  1. Updated Tri-State Fertilizer Recommendations Now Available

    Author(s): Steve Culman

    The authors of the Tri-State Fertilizer Recommendations for Corn, Soybeans, Wheat, and Alfalfa include Steve Culman, Anthony Fulford, James Camberato, Kurt Steinke, Laura Lindsey,

  2. 2020 Ohio Corn Performance Test: Regional Overviews

    Author(s): Rich Minyo, Allen Geyer, David Lohnes,

  3. PrecisionU: Tackling Spring Operations with Reduced Working Days

    Author(s): John Barker, Amanda Douridas, Ken Ford,

  4. CCA Pre-Exam Training & Taking the CCA Exam

    Author(s): Harold Watters, CPAg/CCA

    A couple of reminders for those who wish to become a CCA, or those wish to add to their specializations.

  5. Farm Management Needs Pulse Survey

    Author(s): Sam Custer

    The Ohio State University Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources program works to improve production and maximize profitability while promoting environmental stewardship.