C.O.R.N. Newsletter : 2021-01

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Winter Into Spring Outlook

    Author(s): Jim Noel

    La Nina remains in full swing, the cooling of the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean. Typically the impacts kick in for Ohio by late December or January. You can see the typical wet signal

  2. Agricultural Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage for the 2021 Crop Year

    Author(s): Mary Griffith, Chris Zoller, Hallie

  3. Let the 2020 eFields Report Help You Reach Your Farm’s New Year’s Resolutions

    Author(s): Elizabeth Hawkins

    High quality, relevant information is key to making the right management decisions for your farm. The eFields program at The Ohio State University was created to provide

  4. Register Now for Upcoming Virtual Agronomy Team Programs

    Author(s): Mary Griffith, Amanda Douridas, Laura

  5. Water Quality Wednesday

    Author(s): Boden Fisher, Matthew Romanko, Jordan Beck

  6. Farm Office Live Winter Edition

    Author(s): Barry Ward

    “Farm Office Live” returns virtually this winter as an opportunity for you to get the latest outlook and updates on ag law, farm management, ag economics, farm business analysis and

  7. Organic Production Winter Webinar Series

    Author(s): Cassandra Brown

    Ohio State will host a series of organic production webinars on Wednesdays this winter, from 11-11:45 a.m. The series will provide opportunities for Ohio’s organic community