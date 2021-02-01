C.O.R.N. Newsletter : 2021-02

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Gibberella Ear Rot and Vomitoxin in Corn

    Author(s): Pierce Paul

    If your grain was harvested from a field with Gibberella ear rot (GER), it is more than likely contaminated with mycotoxins. Deoxynivalenol, also known as vomitoxin, is one of the

  2. Upcoming Agronomy Team Programs

    Author(s): Amanda Douridas, Mary Griffith,

  3. Soil Health Seminar Focuses on What Soil Health Tests Tell You

    Author(s): Steve Culman, Cassandra Brown

    Soil testing for nutrient analysis (standard soil testing) has a rich history and

  4. Improved Soil Health Linked to Nitrogen Fertilizer Efficiency Across Corn Belt

    Author(s): Jordan Wade, Steve Culman, Cassandra Brown

  5. Northwest Ohio Corn and Soybean Day - January 21

    Author(s): Eric Richer, CCA

    The annual Northwest Ohio Corn & Soybean Day will be held in a 100% virtual format this Thursday, January 21, 2021. Pre-registration is mandatory as you must have the

  6. New Private Pesticide Applicator Virtual Training

    Author(s): Mark Badertscher

    Join OSU Extension for a virtual New Private Pesticide Applicator Training to help new pesticide applicators prepare for the Ohio Private Pesticide Applicator License

  7. Water Quality Wednesday

    Author(s): Rachel Cochran

    Water quality concerns continue to be at the forefront of environmental-impact discussions across many industries.

  8. OSU Extension to Host "Planning for the Future of Your Farm" Workshop

    Author(s): David Marrison

    OSU Extension will host a virtual three part “Planning for the Future of Your Farm” workshop on February 15, 22 and March 1, 2021 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. via