C.O.R.N. Newsletter : 2021-03

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Ag Tech Tuesday Webinars Highlight 2020 eFields Results

    Author(s): Elizabeth Hawkins

  2. Soil Health Webinar Focuses on Cover Crop Management

    Author(s): Mary Griffith

    The February 4th session of the webinar series The Dirt on Soil Health: Investing Below the Surface will focus on cover crop management. Dr. Hans Kok will begin by reviewing

  3. Corn College and Soybean School

    Author(s): Mary Griffith, Amanda Douridas, Laura

  4. Upcoming Cold Temperatures and Winter Wheat

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Ed Lentz, CCA, Pierce Paul

  5. Herbicide Resistance in Ohio Waterhemp Populations

    Author(s): Mark Loux

    Waterhemp populations across the Midwest continue to develop more complex variations of herbicide resistance.  Multiple resistance to an increasing number of herbicide sites of action is

  6. Fertility Calculator for Ohio Recommendations - Version Update

    Author(s): Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA

     An update to the Fertilizer Calculator for Ohio has been posted at

  7. Crop Diversification to Improve Your Bottom Line

    Author(s): Curtis Young, CCA

    The Ohio State University Agronomy Team’s Alternative Crops Committee has planned 3 educational opportunities looking at the subject of “Increasing Your Crop Diversity to

  8. Conservation Tillage and Technology Conference Will Be Virtual

    Author(s): Mark Badertscher

    You won’t want to miss this year’s Conservation Tillage & Technology Conference (CTC).  The annual conference, which is normally held on the campus of Ohio Northern

  9. Spraying Done Right!

    Author(s): Dr. Doug Doohan, PhD

    This 1-hour long Zoom webinar, on February 4th at noon, is meant for growers, and for people who assist them; especially pest management advisors and pesticide