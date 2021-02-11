C.O.R.N. Newsletter : 2021-04

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Health and Safety Recommendations for On-Farm Grain Bin Facilities

    Author(s): Wayne Dellinger, Dee Jepsen

    In the ten-year period from 2009 to 2018 Ohio had 9 fatalities in grain handling and

  2. Summary of Multi-State State Research on Soybean Row Width, Planting Date, and Plant Population

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey

    With funding from the United Soybean Board, soybean agronomists across the US came together to summarize soybean row width, planting date, and seeding rate research trials. (Ohio

  3. Corn and Soybean School: Q and A on Corn Disease Management with Fungicides

    Author(s): Pierce Paul

    On Feb 11, 2021, I gave a talk entitled “Management of Gibberella ear rot and Vomitoxin in Corn with Fungicides: Lessons Learned from Head Scab” as part of the 2021

  4. Considerations of a Flexible Lease Arrangement

    Author(s): Chris Zoller, Barry Ward, Mike Estadt

  5. Certified Livestock Manager Training Webinar Series

    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    The Ohio Department of Agriculture Division of Livestock Permitting has announced a Certified Livestock Manager (CLM) Training

  6. Register Now for Virtual CTC

    Author(s): Mark Badertscher

    Have you registered yet for this year’s Conservation Tillage & Technology Conference (CTC)? This annual conference, which is normally held on the campus of Ohio

  7. Updated Tri-State Fertilizer Recommendation Webinar

    Author(s): Ed Lentz, CCA, Eric Richer, CCA

    A virtual walk through the Updated Tri-State Fertilizer Recommendations for Corn,

  8. Lady Landowners Leaving a Legacy Series

    Author(s): Amanda Douridas, Amanda Bennett

    Land is an expensive and important investment that is often handed down through