C.O.R.N. Newsletter : 2021-05

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Spring Planting Outlook

    Author(s): Jim Noel

    After a dry start to winter, the weather pattern has gotten more active. Even though the La Nina pattern in the Pacfiic Ocean is weakening the effect will likely continue through spring.

  2. Projected Returns for 2021 - Increasing Fertilizer Prices May Force Tough Decisions

    Photo credit: Alabama Cooperative Extension System
    Author(s): Barry Ward, John Barker

    The profit margin outlook for corn, soybeans and wheat is relatively positive as planting season

  3. Is It Too Early to Apply Nitrogen to Wheat?----Yes

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Ed Lentz, CCA

    With melted snow and warmer weather in the forecast, is it time to apply nitrogen to

  4. Gearing Up for Spring

    Author(s): Mark Sulc, Jason Hartschuh, CCA

    The current weather outlook for early spring planting season is starting to sound

  5. Still Time to Frost Seed Red Clover

    Author(s): Chris Penrose

    We are at the point of the winter that daily average temperatures are rising and the days are getting noticeably longer. This freezing and thawing over the next few weeks is what

  6. Water Quality Wednesdays Continue March 3rd

    Author(s): Jordan Beck

    Water quality concerns continue to be at the forefront of environmental-impact discussions across many industries.