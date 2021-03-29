C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2021-06

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Typical March Weather Continues

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

     

     

  2. Wheat Growth Stages and Associated Management- Feekes 6.0 through 9.0

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Pierce Paul, Ed Lentz, CCA

  3. Topdressing Wheat with Liquid Swine Manure

    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    Wheat fields are firming up across Ohio and topdressing with nitrogen fertilizer has started. We have had less precipitation than usual, and more livestock producers may be

  4. Time is now to purchase the right nozzles for your spraying needs

    Author(s): Erdal Ozkan

  5. Forage Planting – How to Do It Well

    Author(s): Mark Sulc, Jason Hartschuh, CCA

    Early spring provides one of the two preferred times to seed perennial cool-

  6. Transition to Organic Grain Workshop Offered on March 30

    Author(s): Beth Scheckelhoff

    As many producers look to diversify their farms and find opportunities to increase on-farm revenues – one potential avenue to consider is organic grain production.