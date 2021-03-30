C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2021-07

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Turning a National Focus to Grain Safety

    Author(s): Lisa Pfeifer

    Every year hundreds of employees are injured or die from preventable hazards while working in grain storage and handling.

  2. Should you expect any freeze damage to winter wheat? Most likely, no.

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Alexander Lindsey

    The incoming cold temperatures are not likely to impact winter wheat. The

  3. Now is the Time to Fine Tune Your Sprayer

    Author(s): Erdal Ozkan

    Pesticides need to be applied accurately and uniformly. Too little pesticide results in poor pest control and reduced yields, while too much injures the crop, wastes chemicals and

  4. Spring Pesticide Safety Reminders

    Author(s): Mary Ann Rose

  5. Spring control of winter weeds in hay and pasture

    Source: Ohio State Weed Science

    Now is the time to scout hay and pasture fields for the presence of winter annual and biennial weeds, especially those that are poisonous to livestock such as cressleaf groundsel.  These weeds are resuming growth that started last fall and they are most effectively controlled with herbicides