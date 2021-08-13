C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2021-23

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Weather Update: A Wet Start to Summer

    Figure 1. Multi-sensor precipitation estimates for the last 30-days
    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    A few months ago, there was some concern that if May did not produce decent rainfall, we would be heading toward a hot, dry summer.

  2. Foliar Diseases and Fungicide Decisions in Corn

    close up image of corn at silking stage
    Author(s): Pierce Paul

    This July has been one of the wettest on record, and with the extra moisture, comes concerns about diseases. Gray Leaf Spot (GLS) and, to a lesser extent, northern corn leaf blight (

  3. Rainy Weather and Wheat Straw Quality

    Author(s): Pierce Paul

    Not only has rain delayed the harvest of some fields for grain, it has also delayed the baling of straw in several fields that have been harvested.

  4. How to Distinguish Flooding Injury from Phytophthora or Pythium Root Rot in Soybeans

    Roots from plants exhibiting flooding symptoms
    Author(s): Anne Dorrance

    Flooding injury occurs when soils are saturated for several days and anoxia develops.  The roots are killed, as are the nodules that are home to the nitrogen fixing bacteria. The

  5. To Spray or Not to Spray…Foliar Products at R3

    soybean field with blue sky above
    Author(s): Laura Lindsey

    The R3 soybean growth stage is a common time to consider foliar application of fungicide, insecticide, and fertilizer. Before we jump into the potential yield outcomes of these

  6. July 22, 29, and August 5th Webinars Focus on Cover Crops

    Ohio State measuring stick in ground of cover crop field
    Author(s): Mary Griffith

    The next three sessions of CORN Live webinars will focus on managing cover crop systems. Sessions will be on Thursday mornings from 8:00-9:00am with 1 hour of nutrient management

  7. Fungicide Efficacy for Control of Corn Diseases

    close up image of corn leaf with gray leaf spot lesions
    Author(s): Pierce Paul, Stephanie Karhoff

    Many corn fields in Ohio are rapidly approaching silking (R1), and foliar diseases

  8. Western Bean Cutworm Peaking in Ohio

    western bean cutworm eggs and larvae on corn leaf
    Author(s): Amy Raudenbush, Suranga Basnagala ,