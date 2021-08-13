C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2021-24

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. OSU Ag Crops Team hosts Cover Crop Field Days

    Author(s): Sarah Noggle, Mary Griffith, Ken Ford,

  2. Soil Health Tour and Event Scheduled for Northwest Ohio

    Author(s): Rachel Cochran, Sarah Noggle

    Paulding County Extension will be hosting two events in Northwest Ohio in August: a

  3. Southwest Ohio Corn Growers & Fayette County Agronomy Field Day: Tuesday, August 17th, 2021

    field of soybean seedlings
    Author(s): Ken Ford, Tony Nye

    Fayette County is known for its rich heritage in the agricultural industry.

  4. Get your Waterhemp Populations Screened for Herbicide Resistance

    Author(s): Mark Loux

    We have been screening a random sample of waterhemp populations for herbicide resistance over the past two years.  Herbicides used in the screen include mesotrione, atrazine, 2,4-D,

  5. Seeding Perennial Forages in Late Summer

    no-till drill planter being pulled by tractor in harvested wheat field
    Author(s): Mark Sulc

    The month of August provides a window of opportunity for establishing perennial forage stands or filling in seedings made this spring that have gaps. The primary risk with late summer

  6. 2021 Ohio Wheat Performance Test- Results Available Online

    field of wheat seedlings
    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Matthew Hankinson

    Results from the 2021 Ohio Wheat Performance Test are now online at:

  7. Don't Forget to Register for the Tri-State Precision Agriculture Conference

    cloud of dirt on the left with piece of tillage equipment working ground on the right
    Author(s): Alan Leininger

    Join OSU Extension Henry County for the inaugural Tri-State Precision Agriculture Conference on August 11, 2021.

  8. Oats as an Alternative Forage

    field of oats with pink flag and measuring stick
    Author(s): Allen Gahler, Jason Hartschuh, CCA

    While some parts of Ohio have been rather dry this spring and into summer,

  9. How do cover crops impact field Nitrogen and Phosphorous Losses?

    field of cereal rye cover crop
    Author(s): Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA

    Cover crops are used for a variety of reasons in a crop rotation. Adding cover crops can improve soil structure, retain nutrients, suppress weeds, reduce water

  10. Blackpatch of Forage Legumes and Slaframine Intoxication

    close up image of red clover
    Author(s): Mark Sulc, L. H. Rhodes, D. K. Gerken

    Recent

  11. Poultry Litter Application

    a pile of poultry litter in a field of wheat stubble
    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    Stockpiles of poultry litter can be seen in farm fields across Ohio. While common each year in wheat stubble fields, there are also stockpiles commonly found in soybean

  12. Does Pipeline Installation have a Lasting Effect on Crop Yields?

    image of pipeline installation site
    Author(s): Steve Culman, Theresa Brehm

    Numerous underground oil and gas pipelines have been installed through Ohio farmland

  13. Now is the Time to Scout for Western Bean Cutworm!

    Author(s): Amy Raudenbush, Suranga Basnagala ,