C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2021-25

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Don’t get burned by hopperburn—check alfalfa for potato leafhoppers

    Author(s): Andy Michel, Mark Sulc, Curtis Young, CCA

  2. Western Bean Cutworm Update

    Author(s): Amy Raudenbush, Suranga Basnagala ,

  3. Cover Crop Panel Discussion – August 5th

    Author(s): Mary Griffith

    Join OSU Extension online this Thursday, August 5th for a panel discussion on cover crop management.

  4. Agronomy Update Scheduled

    Author(s): Chris Zoller

    The Tuscarawas County office of Ohio State University Extension will sponsor an Agronomy Update on Thursday, August 26, 1pm to 4pm at Durbin Farms.  The farm is located at 4227